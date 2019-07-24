Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.90. 6,701,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,452. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $360.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

