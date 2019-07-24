Visteon (VC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NYSE:VC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Visteon has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.99 million. Visteon’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Shares of VC stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57. Visteon has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $129.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

