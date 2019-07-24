W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. W W Grainger updated its FY19 guidance to $17.10-18.70 EPS.

NYSE:GWW traded up $18.26 on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.12.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,971,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $156,410,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 507,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.07.

W W Grainger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

