Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Shares Down 1.4%

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE)’s share price were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22, approximately 325 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

