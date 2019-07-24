Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,843,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. North American Management Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $322.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.