Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,205,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,465 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 13,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 85,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $322.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

