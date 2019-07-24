Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $402,210,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $286,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $4,421,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,779,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,420. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. KeyCorp cut Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,757. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.