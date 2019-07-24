Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,903 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Management worth $67,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 2,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.19. 1,101,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at $995,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,098 shares of company stock worth $14,483,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

