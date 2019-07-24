Wedbush Comments on Groupon Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Groupon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 8,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,525,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after acquiring an additional 899,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Groupon by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,068,354 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after buying an additional 694,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Groupon by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Groupon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,655,793 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

