Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2019 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2019 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

7/15/2019 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2019 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

6/25/2019 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.47 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 591,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,064. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 78.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,624,000 after acquiring an additional 378,160 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,786,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,674,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,026,000 after acquiring an additional 205,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,327,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

