Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPM International (RPM)

7/24/2019 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPM reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings beat estimates for the second straight quarter. Notably, the 2020 MAP to Growth operating improvement plan has started paying off. Price increases and stabilizing raw material cost inflation added to the positives. For fiscal 2020, it expects to generate low-to-mid-single-digit sales improvement and double-digit adjusted EBIT growth. Fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings are projected within $3.30-$3.42 per share, which is way above fiscal 2019 figure, courtesy of the above-mentioned positives. Yet, continued increases in distribution and labor costs, foreign currency headwinds, and extremely wet weather are pressing concerns. Shares of RPM have underperformed its industry year to date. Estimates for first-quarter and fiscal 2020 have moved south over the past seven days.”

7/22/2019 – RPM International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

7/22/2019 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating.

7/15/2019 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of RPM has outperformed its industry in the past year. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2019 and 2020 have also remained stable over the past 60 days. The company continuously focuses on strategic acquisitions, which is likely to drive the companys overall performance in the long run. Also, the company's initiatives to reduce costs by closing plants, merging IT system, centralizing more of its back-office functions and rationalizing its manufacturing footprint are encouraging. However, higher material and freight, labor and energy costs, spcifically in certain categories like epoxies and silicones, remain a cause of concern. Also, challenging international market and foreign exchange headwind as well as weather related woes are likely to pressurize its performance in future.”

6/22/2019 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 686,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $68.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in RPM International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,851,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,428,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

