Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN):

7/22/2019 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

6/12/2019 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 485,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

