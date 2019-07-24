Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $714.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $696.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snap to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $679.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $739.60 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $765.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,011.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

