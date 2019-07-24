Westlake Chemical (WLK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2019 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2019 – Westlake Chemical had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

7/15/2019 – Westlake Chemical was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Westlake Chemical was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Westlake Chemical was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Westlake Chemical was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

6/24/2019 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

WLK traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 746,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 33.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

