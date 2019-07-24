Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Laurentian

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCP. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.16. 1,584,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$8.95.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$354.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,041.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 502,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,554,569.44. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Mombourquette acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 291,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,225,980. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $308,485.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

