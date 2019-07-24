Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 487 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,362,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NYSE PM traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. 210,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.