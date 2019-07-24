Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,493 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,580,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 4,021.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,686,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,329 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 57.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,398 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 15,027.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 135.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 875,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

NYSE MET traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. 2,069,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,196. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

