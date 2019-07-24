Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises 2.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.69. 13,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.45. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.61, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 166,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $15,904,694.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,569,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,820,895.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $89,170.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,192 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.