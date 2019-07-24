Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $64,408,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,797,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,018,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,523,000 after acquiring an additional 849,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,824,000 after acquiring an additional 760,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Evans acquired 51,420 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

