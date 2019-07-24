Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $84,000 in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 198,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,213. Comstock Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

