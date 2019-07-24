Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 900 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOE. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ferro news, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOE. Northcoast Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Stornoway Diamond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.60 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

