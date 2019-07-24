Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.48.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,594,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,359,000 after buying an additional 221,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,115,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,548,000 after buying an additional 2,004,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,215,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,384,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $56,083,000.

WSM traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

