WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 448,841 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 448,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,635,000 after acquiring an additional 947,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Encana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

