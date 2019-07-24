WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 39,383 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.11. The stock had a trading volume of 127,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,432. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

