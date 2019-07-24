WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.81. 255,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,731. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.44. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.39.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

