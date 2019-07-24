WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $121,517,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,102,000 after buying an additional 1,370,337 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,875,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,710,000 after buying an additional 598,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,552,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,337. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $409,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,636,653. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.