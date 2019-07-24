WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $19.07 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 70.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,193 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

In other news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,976. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

