WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 60,098 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,098 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.70% of Worthington Industries worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Blystone bought 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of WOR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. 3,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.47 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.