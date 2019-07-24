WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 108,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,454,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,489,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,304 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,336,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 194,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 113,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of WHR traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

