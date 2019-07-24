WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 26th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HYZD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 9,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.