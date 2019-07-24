WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years.

AGZD stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.