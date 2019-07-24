WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

HYND stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29.

