WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 26th

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ AGND remained flat at $$41.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593. WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78.

