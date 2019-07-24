Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $342.00

Shares of Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.47), with a volume of 3643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339.50 ($4.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 331.71.

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

