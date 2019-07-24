Woodstock Corp Purchases 170 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $69,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,120. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

