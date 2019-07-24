Woodstock Corp Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $9.55 on Wednesday, reaching $363.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,146. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.71. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.06.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.