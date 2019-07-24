Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 186.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.83. 236,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

