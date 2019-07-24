Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 5,272 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.71. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

