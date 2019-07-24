Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 8,120 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in HCP were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in HCP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in HCP by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCP in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in HCP by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. 132,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

