Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 12,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in 3M by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 72,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in 3M by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 21,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $179.36. 295,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,048. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.94. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.25.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

