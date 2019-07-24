Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,362.38.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $85,245.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.21 on Wednesday, hitting $1,136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,311. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,107.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

