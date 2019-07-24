Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $46.88 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,000 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

