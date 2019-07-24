Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 1,359 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,706,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,656,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $171,132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 339.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 115.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,452.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 62,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,028. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.13. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.