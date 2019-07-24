Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 914,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,427,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 88,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In other news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $292,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,790. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

