Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

XENE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 533,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 84,171 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 179,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 60,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

