Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.94 million.Xilinx also updated its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,768,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,762. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.18.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $428,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $36,092.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,314 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

