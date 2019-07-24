XMax Price Hits $0.0033 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, XMax has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $58.05 million and $762,371.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OTCBTC, DDEX and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.83 or 0.05895675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,554,756,058 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Hotbit, Graviex, HADAX, FCoin, CryptoBridge, DDEX, OTCBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

