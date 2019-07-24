XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 7,571 Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 951.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 78.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter.

LABU traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. 75,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,618. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $111.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.