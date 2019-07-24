XR Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after buying an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $15,347,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. 569,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

