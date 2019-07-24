XR Securities LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 137,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,004. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20.

